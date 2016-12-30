This week’s Coventry Observer has dispensed with news and instead filled the entire paper with listicles.
The unusual move received a cool welcome from one reader of Bullivant Media’s free weekly who said: “This is embarrassing. It’s almost like it’s satire – but it’s not.”
The list of lists starts with a local flavour: the best places to visit in the Midlands in 2017, set out over four pages.
It then drifts into the generic (unless Galileo is secretly from Coventry), with:
- A list of the greatest inventors
- The ten safest countries in the world
- The ten most dangerous countries in the world
- New words of 2016
- Top baby names
- The top ten active volcanoes
- And the most haunted places in England
- The highest grossing films
- Top ten things discovered on Google Earth.
1 thought on “Post news? Coventry Observer fills entire edition with listicles”
Oh dear!!!