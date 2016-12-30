All Sections

December 30, 2016

Post news? Coventry Observer fills entire edition with listicles

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

This week’s Coventry Observer has dispensed with news and instead filled the entire paper with listicles.

The unusual move received a cool welcome from one reader of Bullivant Media’s free weekly who said: “This is embarrassing. It’s almost like it’s satire – but it’s not.”

The list of lists starts with a local flavour: the best places to visit in the Midlands in 2017, set out over four pages.

It then drifts into the generic (unless Galileo is secretly from Coventry), with:

  • A list of the greatest inventors
  • The ten safest countries in the world
  • The ten most dangerous countries in the world
  • New words of 2016
  • Top baby names
  • The top ten active volcanoes
  • And the most haunted places in England
  • The highest grossing films
  • Top ten things discovered on Google Earth.

