
September 28, 2016

Pippa Middleton launches High Court action after photos hacked from iCloud offered to The Sun

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Pippa Middleton (Reuters)

Pippa Middleton has begun a High Court action for breach of privacy after personal photos were stolen by a computer hacker and offered for sale to The Sun.

The paper reported that a man demanded £50,000 for the images and data apparently taken from her iCloud account.

It said the man sent it two pictures of Middleton apparently taken at a wedding dress fitting.

Private messages were also said to be in the cache of data allegedly hacked by the man.

The Sun alerted Middleton and a spokesman told the paper: “Thank you very much for drawing this to the family’s attention.”

The man contacted The Sun via an encryption service and sought bids of at least £50,000 for the photos within 48 hours.

Middleton has lodged a case in the Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court against an un-named person.

A separate criminal investigation is underway.

