January 25, 2018

Piers Morgan scores first international TV interview with Donald Trump

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Piers Morgan has scored the first international TV interview with US President Donald Trump.

It is understood the one-on-one will be recorded by ITV in Davos while world leaders are gathered for the World Economic Forum this week.

The full interview will then be broadcast on ITV on Sunday, 28 January, at 10pm.

The Good Morning Britain host and Mail Online editor-at-large is said to be “ecstatic” with the get, according to the Mirror. It quoted a source saying “he knows this is a major coup”.

Morgan has been a supporter of the President since he won the Trump-judged US Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

He last interviewed Trump on the campaign trail in 2016, but hasn’t shied away from criticising him since.

He told the Sun last year that the two are regularly in touch. “I have spoken to him on the phone every three or four weeks for years,” Morgan said.

“When I have had tough times, he has called me and we talk about personal stuff.

“Even when I left [US news channel] CNN and had no immediate way of helping him in terms of media exposure in America, he stayed in touch. When I get a new job, like on GMB, a handwritten note from Donald Trump arrives.”

The Times scored the first UK media interview with Donald Trump after his election as president last year. The interview was carried out by Michael Gove with Rupert Murdoch said to have also been in the room.

Picture: ITV

