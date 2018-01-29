All Sections

January 29, 2018

Piers Morgan calls John Simpson an 'old prune' in Twitter spat over Donald Trump interview

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Piers Morgan has called BBC journalist John Simpson a “pompous old prune” after the broadcaster said his interview with US President Donald Trump was nothing more than “showbiz”.

Simpson took to Twitter to criticise Morgan’s one-on-one with Trump, which aired on ITV on Sunday at 10pm pulling in 3m viewers (although this was less than BBC News at 3.9m).

Reviews were mixed for Morgan’s approach to the interview, with some labelling it “toe curlingly fawning” while others defended the fact that he was able to get access to interview Trump.

Below is the exchange between the two veteran journalists…

Simpson: “The art of the political interview, Piers, is to push your interviewee hard – not let them spout self-evident tosh. That’s just showbiz.”

Morgan: “The BBC led on revelations from my interview all Friday morning, and Andrew Marr said yesterday it had made real news. So it would appear you’re the one spouting tosh, you pompous old prune.”

Simpson: “Pompous, probably. Old, undeniably. Prune, quite possibly. But I don’t enjoy watching spineless political interviews.”

Morgan: “You once claimed live on air that the BBC (you!) had liberated Kabul, you egotistical charlatan. So please spare me the journalism lectures.”

Simpson: “Poor old Piers – sounds like you need more than a journalism lecture.”

Morgan has been appearing on various media programmes throughout the day to talk about his interview with Trump.

Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay

  1. Piers is so lazy with his insults, always sinking below the belt into agism. When I called him out for his obsessive destruction of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, he dismissed me as “a pompous, insufferable old fool.” I told him to take a look at himself in the mirror (lower case). I supported him in his stand against the Iraq War and his noble fight against the US gun laws, but the minute I said something critical he reached for the “pompous, old” ammunition. His recent “interview” with Donald Trump was so sycophantic that it should have carried a “sponsored by Trump Inc” logo. It’s the opinion of this “old fool”, Piers, that you have forgotten all the old journalistic rules of accuracy and balance. Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most pompous of us all?

