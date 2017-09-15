All Sections

September 15, 2017

Photographer covering Rohingya crisis for UK agency detained in Bangladesh and denied bail

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

A photographer for British photo agency Panos Pictures has been detained by the Bangladeshi authorities.

It emerged today that Burmese photojournalist Minzayar Oo and his assistant Hkun Lat have been held since 7 September.

Minzayar  was assigned by German GEO magazine to cover the Rohingya crisis in the Bangladeshi town of Cox’s Bazar, where many Rohingyas have arrived to seek protection from the atrocities they have suffered in Myanmar.

A joint statement from Panos and Geo said: “Minzayar Oo is an internationally renowned, award winning  photojournalist, whose work is published widely and has been recognised by some of the world’s most important journalism awards.

“We, the editorial board of GEO magazine and the staff and photographers at Panos Pictures, are deeply concerned about the continued detention of Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat and the fact that they have been denied bail.”

