Photo Archive News relaunched

Photoarchivenews.com, the international news site for the picture library industry, has relaunched.

Aimed at picture researchers, picture editors, photojournalists and stock photographers, the site offers to source photography and act as a link between publication and photographer.

There will now be breaking industry news, interviews with industry figures – including picture library personalities – a searchable news archive and industry links.

The online trade magazine aims to be useful to editors looking for freelance work. A printed newsletter comes out with quarterly photojournalism magazine Ei8ht.

Site editor Will Charleton said: “After two years the site is getting popular – especially the message board, where freelance photojournalists going abroad can offer their services.

“The comments and community section is working well and people are asking for a forum to be set up, which certainly is an option.”

Subscription is free and gives readers regular news updates via e-mail.

By Sarah Lagan