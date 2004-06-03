All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 3, 2004

Photo Archive News relaunched

By Press Gazette Twitter

Photoarchivenews.com, the international news site for the picture library industry, has relaunched.

Aimed at picture researchers, picture editors, photojournalists and stock photographers, the site offers to source photography and act as a link between publication and photographer.

There will now be breaking industry news, interviews with industry figures – including picture library personalities – a searchable news archive and industry links.

The online trade magazine aims to be useful to editors looking for freelance work. A printed newsletter comes out with quarterly photojournalism magazine Ei8ht.

Site editor Will Charleton said: “After two years the site is getting popular – especially the message board, where freelance photojournalists going abroad can offer their services.

“The comments and community section is working well and people are asking for a forum to be set up, which certainly is an option.”

Subscription is free and gives readers regular news updates via e-mail.

No related posts.

By Sarah Lagan

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Photo Archive News relaunched”

  1. beware of PHOENIXING this is the legal term for a company that offers to run your business for a small commission and then just stores your precious images in a storage unit rather than sells them either directly or though agents.
    this is what what happened to my company (spectrum colour library) when we were approached by imagestate aka shldon marshall i know its currntly stored in a storage unit in Somerset the scam is to wait till the images are old and then they try to buy the files cheap its happened to several libraries.. don’t get conned by it.i have been trying to get my work back for over 10 years

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 − fourteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Sky places question over future of 500 news staff with threat to close channel as price of Murdoch take-over Sky places question over future of 500 news staff with threat to close channel as price of Murdoch take-over
  2. Mail on Sunday defends decision to name Unite 'sexual harassment' complainant despite her anonymity plea Mail on Sunday defends decision to name Unite 'sexual harassment' complainant despite her anonymity plea
  3. Mrs Brown's Boys actor Brendan O'Carroll tells BBC Panorama to 'f*** off' when quizzed about tax affairs Mrs Brown's Boys actor Brendan O'Carroll tells BBC Panorama to 'f*** off' when quizzed about tax affairs
  4. Duchess of Cornwall to honour journalists killed 'for bringing us the truth' at St Bride's Church service Duchess of Cornwall to honour journalists killed 'for bringing us the truth' at St Bride's Church service
  5. BBC says Newsnight a 'firm fixture' as Katz and Harding departures fuel uncertainty about its future BBC says Newsnight a 'firm fixture' as Katz and Harding departures fuel uncertainty about its future

Latest Jobs

Loy moves up to number two place at the Echo
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards dinner 11 Dec

CLOSE