All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 11, 2017

Performance payout boosts Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre's pay package to £2.3m

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre received a pay package worth £2.3m this year, up from £1.5m on the year before, thanks in part to the success of Mail Online.

Dacre, who is also executive director of Daily Mail owner DMGT, retained a salary of £1.4m, but had his overall package boosted by an award of performance-linked shares under the company’s Long-Term Executive Incentive Plan that amounted to £856,000.

The payout is partly judged against his performance in “ensuring the financial stability of the Mail titles” and “investing in strong brands of digital consumer media, particularly Mail Online”.

The report said: “We have made good progress against these priorities and the committee has determined that the award should vest in full in December 2017.”

Press Gazette reported last month that Mail Online made revenue of £119m in 2017, up from £93m in 2016.

Dacre is editor-in-chief of Mail Online, despite having previously stressed a clear divide between the paper and the world’s most popular newspaper website – which is run by editor Martin Clarke.

DMG Media, the part of DMGT that publishes the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Mail Online and Metro titles, posted overall revenue of £683m and operating profit of £77m for the year to the end of September 2017 .

DMGT chairman Viscount Rothermere earned £1.8m this year, down from £1.9m the year before.

Read the DMGT annual report in full.

Picture: Reuters

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Performance payout boosts Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre's pay package to £2.3m”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Diabetic BBC newsreader explains how low sugar levels left him talking 'gibberish' live on radio Diabetic BBC newsreader explains how low sugar levels left him talking 'gibberish' live on radio
  2. Guardian to go tabloid on 15 January as editor Kath Viner says it will hit break-even next year Guardian to go tabloid on 15 January as editor Kath Viner says it will hit break-even next year
  3. Finalists revealed for the British Journalism Awards 2017 Finalists revealed for the British Journalism Awards 2017
  4. IPSO upholds inaccuracy complaint against Telegraph and Express over reports of 'hard Brexit' support poll IPSO upholds inaccuracy complaint against Telegraph and Express over reports of 'hard Brexit' support poll
  5. Performance payout boosts Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre's pay package to £2.3m Performance payout boosts Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre's pay package to £2.3m

Latest Jobs

Erotic magazine The Amorist moves online-only after seven issues in print
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE