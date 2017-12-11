Performance payout boosts Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre's pay package to £2.3m

Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre received a pay package worth £2.3m this year, up from £1.5m on the year before, thanks in part to the success of Mail Online.

Dacre, who is also executive director of Daily Mail owner DMGT, retained a salary of £1.4m, but had his overall package boosted by an award of performance-linked shares under the company’s Long-Term Executive Incentive Plan that amounted to £856,000.

The payout is partly judged against his performance in “ensuring the financial stability of the Mail titles” and “investing in strong brands of digital consumer media, particularly Mail Online”.

The report said: “We have made good progress against these priorities and the committee has determined that the award should vest in full in December 2017.”

Press Gazette reported last month that Mail Online made revenue of £119m in 2017, up from £93m in 2016.

Dacre is editor-in-chief of Mail Online, despite having previously stressed a clear divide between the paper and the world’s most popular newspaper website – which is run by editor Martin Clarke.

DMG Media, the part of DMGT that publishes the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Mail Online and Metro titles, posted overall revenue of £683m and operating profit of £77m for the year to the end of September 2017 .

DMGT chairman Viscount Rothermere earned £1.8m this year, down from £1.9m the year before.

Read the DMGT annual report in full.

Picture: Reuters