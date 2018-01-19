Paul Webster named new Observer editor as Guardian media editor leaves for Times business desk

Paul Webster has been appointed as the new editor of the Observer after spending 20 years as the Sunday paper’s deputy editor.

Webster (pictured) will replace John Mullholland, who will move stateside as the editor of Guardian US in April. .

Webster, who previously served as the Guardian’s foreign and home editor, said: “I am absolutely committed to the progressive and liberal principles that The Observer represents, and to the high standards of journalism that my predecessors have achieved.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop the new Observer as it faces up to the huge challenges of the era.”

Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said Webster would be a “superb editor of the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper”.

In other changes at Guardian Media Group, publisher of the Guardian and Observer, Graham Ruddick is set to leave his role as media editor next month to become assistant business editor at The Times.

Before his appointment as media editor in May 2017, Ruddick was a business reporter at The Guardian and prior to that was deputy business editor of the Daily Telegraph.

Ruddick told Press Gazette: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the Guardian and I am looking forward to an exciting new role with The Times.”

Business editor of The Times Richard Fletcher said of Ruddick’s appointment to the paper: “I am delighted that Graham will be joining The Times, he is a journalist who I have long admired and will make an excellent addition to our talented team.”



The Guardian has also announced that Italian novelist Elena Ferrante is to pen her first regular column for the newspaper’s revamped Weekend magazine, covering her thoughts on “life, love, childhood, ageing, the female experience and everything in between.”

Melissa Denes, editor of weekend said:“I’m thrilled to be working with Elena Ferrante on her first newspaper column – a new adventure for her and for Guardian Weekend magazine. I can’t wait to see where she will take us.”

The magazine will also feature new column Bossing It by entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid, who will give advice on work/life balance.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that columnists Paul Mason and Deborah Orr would no longer be writing regularly for the Guardian, which launched in a new tabloid format on Monday.

Picture: The Observer/Antonio Olmos