June 22, 2018

Paul Foot Award winner Emma Youle joins Huffpost UK as special correspondent

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Paul Foot Award winner Emma Youle has joined Huffpost UK as its special correspondent.

Youle won last year’s award for campaigning and investigative journalism, run by Private Eye, for her work reporting on the “hidden homeless” in Hackney, east London, for weekly the Hackney Gazette.

She saw off competition from the Times, Guardian and Daily Mail to claim the £5,000 prize.

Youle leaves Gazette publisher Archant, where she headed up its investigations unit and was previously news editor for the Ham and High newspaper. She has more than ten years’ experience as a journalist.

Her appointment follows the hiring of former BBC Newsnight acting editor Jess Brammar in February as Huffpost UK’s head of news.

A spokesperson said the news website was “investing deeply in original and distinctive journalism”.

Youle said she “can’t wait to get stuck in” at Huffpost UK “at a time when it is making a real commitment to original and agenda-setting journalism”.

She added: “The opportunity to report on the way political decision-making is affecting real lives is one I simply could not turn down.

“HuffPost connects with millions of readers daily and I will be delving deeper on the issues they are most passionate about.”

Huffpost UK editor Polly Curtis said: “Emma has worked on some great stories and I am looking forward to adding her knowledge and expertise to our editorial team, and of course sharing her stories with our audience.

“Emma joins us at exciting time as we look to expand our reporting, reach new audiences and continue to deliver fresh ideas with distinctive, revelatory reporting.”

Picture: Private Eye

Comments

1 thought on “Paul Foot Award winner Emma Youle joins Huffpost UK as special correspondent”

  1. And a rare tribute from Matt Kelly too. (Well, rare for anyone at Archant not directly linked to The New European.) Well done.

    Reply

