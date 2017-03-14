'Passionate and fiercely intelligent' Guardian sports writer Dan Lucas dies suddenly aged 31

Tributes have been paid to “warm-spirited” Guardian rugby and cricket writer Dan Lucas who has died suddenly aged 31.

Lucas was live blogging the Six Nations match between England and Scotland on Saturday in his final piece for the title before his death yesterday.

His girlfriend, journalist Elizabeth Audrey, said on Twitter: “It is with the greatest sadness I must tell you that my beloved Dan Lucas has passed away suddenly. He was the best person in the world.”

Guardian sports features editor Sachin Nakrani said: “Devastated to yesterday hear of the death of colleague Dan Lucas. A warm-spirited and witty soul taken far too soon. RIP buddy.”

The Guardian’s head of sport, Owen Gibson, said in a statement: “In many ways Dan epitomised the appeal of the Guardian’s live coverage and the community it has fostered over many years.

“First as a contributor and then as one of its main writers, he combined a love of sport with forensic knowledge to paint a picture of the action for readers and keep them involved.

“He was a talented journalist and a much liked presence around the office. Our thoughts are obviously with his family, friends and girlfriend Liz at this time. He will be much missed.”

Lucas, from Northampton, was passionate about music and wrote for websites Louder than War and Drowned in Sound alongside his sports writing for the Guardian.

His father, Gary, told the Guardian: “He did it his own way, and did it the hard way. He kept trying and kept trying, his passion linking his two loves of sport and music and a chance to air his own unique sense of humour.”

Press Gazette understands Lucas suffered a fall within the last few days in which he broke his ankle.

Louder than War editor John Robb said in a tribute piece that the accident “seems to have triggered something far more serious”.

He added: “God bless you Dan, you were a wonderful, passionate and fiercely intelligent person and it was an honour to talk and argue music with you in the time that I knew you from when you started writing for Louder Than War and then became my first music editor.

“These impassioned music conversations would continue when we met as well. Great debates. Great music passion.”

Sean Adams, editor of Drowned in Sound, said in an Instagram post: “Woke up today to a devastating reminder of quite how short and fragile life is. One minute you’re writing a live blog and tweeting about Batman, the next someone is sharing the news that you’re gone.

“My deepest condolences go out to Liz and his family.”

Picture credit: The Guardian