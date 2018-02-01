All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 1, 2018

Parts of 'Snoopers Charter' ruled 'unlawful' by High Court judges

By Arun Kakar Twitter

The High Court has ruled that parts of the Investigatory Powers Act, dubbed the “Snoopers Charter”, must be amended as it runs contrary to EU law.

Judges found that the Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act (DRIPA), which the Snooper’s Charter replaced and expanded upon last year, broke the law by allowing access to individuals’ phone and internet records without the suspicion on criminal activity.

As such, parts of the Snooper’s Charter are also unlawful.

The changes to DRIPA were passed by Parliament in March 2015 after the Press Gazette Save Our Sources campaign.

These brought in a requirement that police requests to view journalists’ call records in order to identify sources of leaks be signed off by judges.

After pressure from media organisations, additional protections were included in the  bill to protect journalistic sources.

Some 4,000 people signed a Press Gazette petition urging Parliament to include greater protections for journalistic sources in the bill.

The case, originally brought forward by Labour’s Tom Watson in 2014, was also contested by judges to have empowered authorities to grab people’s information without obtaining prior consent.

Martha Spurrier, director of human rights campaign group Liberty, which represented Watson in the case, told Factor magazine: “This judgement tells ministers in crystal clear terms that they are breaching the public’s human rights.

“The latest incarnation of the Snoopers’ Charter, the Investigatory Powers Act, must be changed.

“No politician is above the law. When will the Government stop bartering with judges and start drawing up a surveillance law that upholds our democratic freedoms?”

Liberty has said it will challenge a separate part of the bill that it claims authorises other “unprecedented” mass surveillance powers including hacking, spying on phone calls and emails on a “industrial scale”.

It has raised crowdfunded over £50,000 to support their challenge.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen + 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Carrie Gracie: BBC has 'belittled' women for decades because it won't admit to 'equal pay problem' Carrie Gracie: BBC has 'belittled' women for decades because it won't admit to 'equal pay problem'
  2. The 42 BBC journalists paid more than £150,000 a year The 42 BBC journalists paid more than £150,000 a year
  3. New Scientist appoints Guardian journalist Emily Wilson as first ever female editor New Scientist appoints Guardian journalist Emily Wilson as first ever female editor
  4. Mail on Sunday journalist Richard Dennen named as new Tatler editor Mail on Sunday journalist Richard Dennen named as new Tatler editor
  5. Attempt to ban reporter from trial comes two weeks after court service team set up to promote press relations Attempt to ban reporter from trial comes two weeks after court service team set up to promote press relations

Latest Jobs

Facebook revenues grow to $40bn as Zuckerberg repeats 'meaningful connections' mantra
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE