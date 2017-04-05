All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 5, 2017

Panama Papers group benefits from $100m journalism and trust fund launched by Ebay founder

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar (pictured) has announced $100m of funding to help independent media and investigative journalism.

The funding from the Omidyar Network will be distributed globally over the next three years.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which coordinated last year’s Panama Papers investigation, is to receive $4.5m from the fund to expand its investigative reporting.

Omidyar Network managing partner Matt Bannick said: “Across the world, we see a worrying resurgence of authoritarian politics that is undermining progress towards a more open and inclusive society.

“A lack of government responsiveness and a growing distrust in institutions, especially the media, are eroding trust. Increasingly, facts are being devalued, misinformation spread, accountability ignored, and channels that give citizens a voice withdrawn.

“These trends cannot become the norm, and we must protect the principles of openness, participation, and accountability. These are the foundations of a healthy democratic society.”

He cited recent events such as the UK debate on EU membership and the US presidential election as events which have eroded trust in institutions, experts and the media.

The 2017 Edelman Trust Barometer surveyy found that two thirds of the 28 countries surveyed are now “distrusters,” meaning less than 50 per cent of a country’s respondents trust the mainstream institutions of business, government, media and NGOs.

Edelman found that trust in the media has declined sharply with media institutions being distrusted in 82 per cent of countries.

Gerard Ryle, director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, said: “At a time when autocrats, demagogues, criminals, dodgy businessmen, and other shady characters are seeking to enrich and empower themselves at the expense of society, it is more important than ever that journalists can remain the world’s independent eyes and ears, and root out corruption and wrongdoing. But more and more this kind of vital work is only possible in the non-profit sector.

“Funding from organisations such as Omidyar Network enables us to continue producing groundbreaking, nonpartisan investigative projects that have real and measurable impact on communities around the globe.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 + thirteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. News Corp chief: Orwellian algorithms of Google and Facebook put us on 'slippery slope of censorship' News Corp chief: Orwellian algorithms of Google and Facebook put us on 'slippery slope of censorship'
  2. Sun reprises 1990 classic front with 'UP YOURS SENORS' message to Spain over Gibraltar Sun reprises 1990 classic front with 'UP YOURS SENORS' message to Spain over Gibraltar
  3. Rupert Cornwell: 'An aristocrat by achievement in the grubby trade of journalism' Rupert Cornwell: 'An aristocrat by achievement in the grubby trade of journalism'
  4. Buzzfeed seeks court order forcing Press Gazette to release confidential journalistic material Buzzfeed seeks court order forcing Press Gazette to release confidential journalistic material
  5. Mag publisher Condé Nast clarifies 'confusion' over faster payment fee plan saying it does not apply to individual freelances Mag publisher Condé Nast clarifies 'confusion' over faster payment fee plan saying it does not apply to individual freelances

Latest Jobs

Corbyn hits out at media over 'failings' to ensure opposition voice heard
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE