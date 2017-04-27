All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 27, 2017

'Outstanding' Sunday Times managing editor for news Charles Hymas leaves paper after 26 years

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Sunday Times managing editor for news Charles Hymas, who oversaw the paper’s investigation into corruption and bribery at Fifa, has left the title after 26 years.

He told staff in an email today that his time at the weekly broadsheet, during which he worked under former editors Andrew Neil and John Witherow, had been “both inspiring and challenging”.

“I am privileged to have been involved in and led some of the newspaper’s great investigations, from cash for honours to Fifa (pictured),” he said. “I am honoured too to have worked with a fantastic team of journalists, the best in national newspaper journalism in my view.

“I would like to thank the editors who gave me the opportunity to do what I have done: Andrew Neil, who made me education correspondent, John Witherow, who nurtured the transformation in my career from reporter to executive and Martin Ivens, who backed our investigations into Fifa and drugs in sport and most recently the exposé on Trident.

“I hope the paper will go from strength to strength but after 20 years of desking and editing, it is time for me to move on to new challenges and new projects.”

Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens said: “Charles has been an outstanding member of The Sunday Times team for more than two decades.

“His commitment and energy have never been less than complete, as exemplified by our scoops that he has overseen, not the least of these being the Fifa investigation.

“Charles has decided to leave the paper to pursue other projects and we wish him all the very best for this next chapter in his career.”

Ben Preston, the paper’s new executive editor, will start his role “earlier than planned” next week as a result of Hymas’s departure.

News editor Steve Bevan is also reported to have left the newspaper.

The Sunday Times won the London Press Club Sunday newspaper of the year award today and the paper’s Oliver Shah won business journalist of the year.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 + 12 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Kelvin MacKenzie says Sun readers '100-1 in my favour' over column comparing Everton footballer to gorilla Kelvin MacKenzie says Sun readers '100-1 in my favour' over column comparing Everton footballer to gorilla
  2. Freelance photographer sues Sky News after it refuses to pay for image used in embedded Twitter message Freelance photographer sues Sky News after it refuses to pay for image used in embedded Twitter message
  3. Insulted Brighton bar staff threaten boycott of The Argus over Pub Spy reviews column Insulted Brighton bar staff threaten boycott of The Argus over Pub Spy reviews column
  4. Sun claims seeks £20k from Mail Online over use of covert Adam Johnson prison video Sun claims seeks £20k from Mail Online over use of covert Adam Johnson prison video
  5. Guardian pulls out of Facebook Instant Articles over 'woeful' return as UK ad revenue for US giant booms Guardian pulls out of Facebook Instant Articles over 'woeful' return as UK ad revenue for US giant booms

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE