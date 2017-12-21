Osborne pays tribute to Evening Standard freelancer and TV producer partner killed in luxury hotel blaze

Evening Standard editor George Osborne has paid tribute to a freelancer on the paper who was killed along with his TV producer partner in a blaze at a luxury hotel in Scotland.

Simon Midgley (pictured top) ran his own PR company and wrote travel and lifestyle content for the Standard. He was staying with Richard Dyson at the five-star Cameron House Hotel in Loch Lomond when it caught fire on Monday.

More than 70 firefighters fought the blaze at the resort but one of the pair died at the scene and the other died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Osborne said: “The team here at the Standard are very sad to hear the awful news about Simon and Richard.

“We will miss Simon’s adventurous spirit. Everyone sends our thoughts and prayers to his family at this impossible time.”

Digital director David Tomchak added: “Simon was a talented writer with a natural charm and curiosity. The Evening Standard will miss him sorely.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to support the families of both men, organised by their neighbour Gary Steel.

He wrote: “Both Simon and Dickie were a fantastic couple who brought joy to many of their friends and family and taken far too early in this accident.

“Simon and Richard were very quick to open their arms when we first became neighbours and a friendship that we will cherish forever.”

Three other people – a family of two adults and a child – were rescued by ladder from the fire and taken to hospital in Glasgow but have since been discharged.

