Osborne names Charlotte Ross as 'sole' deputy editor at Evening Standard

Evening Standard editor George Osborne has named Charlotte Ross as his “sole” deputy editor as Ian Walker prepares to leave the paper.

Walker is due leave the Standard as deputy editor in September after 17 years. He will join the Mail Online as executive editor.

Ross will “edit the paper in George Osborne’s absence”, according to a spokesperson, and continues to hold responsibilities in the features department.

Ross has been at the Standard for ten years, including spells editing ES magazine and working as the newspaper’s joint deputy editor.

Jack Lefley has been promoted to associate editor for news and will retain his current role as head of news. Lefley joined the Standard in 2006 and has previously worked as news editor and assistant editor.

In the production team, Richard Oliver will join the Standard in July as associate editor, responsible for editorial production across the title, working with assistant editor David Lucas.

Osborne said: “The Evening Standard is a great team – one of the most committed and creative I’ve had the privilege of working with. It’s an exciting time at the paper and these moves will help us go from strength to strength.”

Picture: Shutterstock