All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 8, 2017

Osborne names Charlotte Ross as 'sole' deputy editor at Evening Standard

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Evening Standard editor George Osborne has named Charlotte Ross as his “sole” deputy editor as Ian Walker prepares to leave the paper.

Walker is due leave the Standard as deputy editor in September after 17 years. He will join the Mail Online as executive editor.

Ross will “edit the paper in George Osborne’s absence”, according to a spokesperson, and continues to hold responsibilities in the features department.

Ross has been at the Standard for ten years, including spells editing ES magazine and working as the newspaper’s joint deputy editor.

Jack Lefley has been promoted to associate editor for news and will retain his current role as head of news. Lefley joined the Standard in 2006 and has previously worked as news editor and assistant editor.

In the production team, Richard Oliver will join the Standard in July as associate editor, responsible for editorial production across the title, working with assistant editor David Lucas.

Osborne said: “The Evening Standard is a great team – one of the most committed and creative I’ve had the privilege of working with. It’s an exciting time at the paper and these moves will help us go from strength to strength.”

Picture: Shutterstock

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × five =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mail and Sun launch front-page attacks on Corbyn as Fleet Street lines up behind Theresa May Daily Mail and Sun launch front-page attacks on Corbyn as Fleet Street lines up behind Theresa May
  2. Channel 4's Jon Snow says Theresa May first PM to refuse him an interview in seven general elections Channel 4's Jon Snow says Theresa May first PM to refuse him an interview in seven general elections
  3. Caitlin Moran of The Times tweets: 'Voting for Labour = not being a c**t' Caitlin Moran of The Times tweets: 'Voting for Labour = not being a c**t'
  4. George Osborne puts full weight of Evening Standard behind Tories with front-page editorial George Osborne puts full weight of Evening Standard behind Tories with front-page editorial
  5. Alternative news website The London Economic sees traffic boom with pro-Corbyn coverage Alternative news website The London Economic sees traffic boom with pro-Corbyn coverage

Latest Jobs

Sun warns of 'apocalypse' if Labour wins as Telegraph, Express and Daily Mail also give May front page polling day support
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE