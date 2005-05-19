On

15 December 2004 the Council of Europe adopted a recommendation on the

right of reply to address internet publishing (the text is available on

www.coe.int).

The right of reply enables people to correct

inaccuracies about themselves communicated by the media. In 1974, the

Council of Europe adopted a resolution on the right of reply that

covered newspapers, magazines, television and radio. On 15 December

2004, this was extended to cover online publications equivalent to

traditional news media.

The recommendation (Rec [2004] 16)

applies to “any means of communication for the periodic dissemination

to the public of edited information, whether online or offline, such as

newspapers, periodicals, radio, television and web-based news

services”. The aim is to cover news services available on publicly

accessible networks which are similar to traditional media and which

are frequently updated and edited. However, its scope is not entirely

clear and the definition could possibly extend to certain political or

commercial websites if they are “edited” in the journalistic sense.

Of

the 46 member governments of the Council of Europe, only the UK and

Slovakia reserved the right of their governments not to comply with the

recommendation in so far as it referred to online services. The UK

government had sought views to gauge the attitude towards the draft

recommendation. The responses it received were overwhelmingly negative,

with all those responses from within the UK media industry expressing

concern at the possible implications of the recommendation. The Office

of Communications (Ofcom) and the Press Complaints Commission already

provide for a right of reply on a voluntary basis. The UK government

feels that this is a sensible and sufficient system which should not be

augmented.

The UK government’s main concern with the Council of

Europe’s proposal was that imposing a right of reply on online

publishing would create an impractical and unenforceable system. It

considered that adoption of the right could discourage new online

publications being set up, which would be detrimental to freedom of

speech.

It claimed the public already has a form of right of

reply on the internet: if a person feels aggrieved at material featured

on a website, he/she is able to easily create their own website with a

link to the offending website, rebutting the offending material.

Although

the Council of Europe has adopted the recommendation, it will be up to

member governments to decide whether to follow the non-binding text. In

the light of the UK government’s position, the recommendation is

unlikely to result directly in any new UK laws implementing the right

of reply.

A similar non-binding recommendation on the right of

reply is under discussion at European Union level (COM [2004] 0341). In

March 2005, two committees of the European Parliament endorsed the

proposal and suggested amendments. In due course, the European

Parliament will vote on the proposal, which will pass back to the

Council. It is clear from these developments that the right of reply is

gaining importance in Europe.

Timothy Pinto is a media and entertainment solicitor at Taylor Wessing