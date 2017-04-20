All Sections

April 20, 2017

Online ABCs: Mirror overtakes Independent as Telegraph audience falls under metered paywall

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Mirror.co.uk has climbed back above web-only title The Independent in the size of its online audience in March, new ABC figures show.

The Mirror website climbed to 5m daily average unique browsers, above The Independent’s 4.8m daily uniques.

Timeline

Both websites saw their audiences fall month-on-month, with The Independent dropping 12 per cent against Mirror.co.uk’s 6 per cent fall.

The Independent, which became a web-only title in March last year, is up 56 per cent year-on-year compared to 11 per cent for Mirror.co.uk.

Telegraph.co.uk was the only website to record a year-on-year decline in its online audience, falling 2 per cent to 4m daily uniques. The title put up a metered pay-wall, where visitors pay to access premium content, in November.

Unshackled from its paywall, The Sun website continues to double its audience year-on-year to 4.5m daily average unique browsers.

Also making substantial year-on-year gains was the Birmingham Mail, up 74 per cent to 359,033 daily uniques.

Online audience figures for March (Source ABC):

*Guardian figures are the publishers’ own estimate as it is not currently audited by ABC.

Website Mar-17 MoM% YoY%
Mail Online 15,468,721 -0.62 7.49
Guardian.com* 8,817,648 -4.4 10.7
Mirror.co.uk 4,952,835 -5.9 11.16
The Independent 4,796,302 -12.36 55.58
The Sun 4,577,007 3.77 102.96
Telegraph 4,097,621 0.69 -1.79
express.co.uk 1,895,452 18.51 55.56
Metro 1,730,529 1.16 44.87
dailystar.co.uk 954,464 8.19 35.14
Manchester Evening News 742,021 -2.16 12.35
Evening Standard 729,459 8.1 46.25
Liverpool Echo 524,852 -1.29 8.39
Wales Online 404,631 0.01 15.35
Birmingham Mail 359,033 6.53 73.55
Chronicle Live 270,595 6.52 18.44
GazetteLive 140,038 10.81 14.7
Hull Daily Mail 130,019 -6.45
Daily Post (Wales) 111,147 -8.53 33.68
Nottingham Post 106,496 -2.98
Bristol Post 101,646 -9.51
Stoke Sentinel 96,193 -4.51
Plymouth Herald 94,962 -1.48
Derby Telegraph 92,692 14.96
Coventry Telegraph 89,288 4.76 45.69
Leicester Mercury 86,205 -1.78
glasgowlive.co.uk 79,463
Huddersfield Daily Examiner 74,619 -6.36 18.95
Get Surrey 63,320 -13.2 32.87
Cambridge News 58,990 13.88
Get Reading 46,574 -6.96 9.46
Grimsby Telegraph 41,249 -5.78
Visiter.co.uk 14,016 2.77 5.61

 

