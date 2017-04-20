Online ABCs: Mirror overtakes Independent as Telegraph audience falls under metered paywall

Mirror.co.uk has climbed back above web-only title The Independent in the size of its online audience in March, new ABC figures show.

The Mirror website climbed to 5m daily average unique browsers, above The Independent’s 4.8m daily uniques.

Both websites saw their audiences fall month-on-month, with The Independent dropping 12 per cent against Mirror.co.uk’s 6 per cent fall.

The Independent, which became a web-only title in March last year, is up 56 per cent year-on-year compared to 11 per cent for Mirror.co.uk.

Telegraph.co.uk was the only website to record a year-on-year decline in its online audience, falling 2 per cent to 4m daily uniques. The title put up a metered pay-wall, where visitors pay to access premium content, in November.

Unshackled from its paywall, The Sun website continues to double its audience year-on-year to 4.5m daily average unique browsers.

Also making substantial year-on-year gains was the Birmingham Mail, up 74 per cent to 359,033 daily uniques.

Online audience figures for March (Source ABC):

*Guardian figures are the publishers’ own estimate as it is not currently audited by ABC.