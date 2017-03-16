All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 16, 2017

Online ABCs: Free Sun more than doubles website traffic as partial paywall sees Telegraph fall

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun continues to expand its online audience after scrapping its paywall while the Telegraph has seen decline under its paid-for “premium content” model, new ABC figures show.

The Sun has more than doubled the number of unique browsers to its website year-on-year (up 115 per cent) welcoming 4.4m daily unique browsers on average in February.

Timeline

The News UK title moved to a free online model in November 2015.

Meanwhile The Telegraph, which introduced a partial paywall in March last year, has seen a 6 per cent dip year-on-year down to just over 4m daily unique browsers per day.

It is the only national newspaper to have registered a year-on-year decline in website traffic for February according to ABC.

The Independent has grown its online audience by nearly 90 per cent year-on-year to 5.4m daily uniques. It is third behind the Mail Online and Guardian.

The Guardian, which has published its own figures while it switches to a new data analytics provider, say it saw daily visitors to its website climb by 17 per cent year-on-year to 9.2m p4er day on average.

The Metro, Evening Standard and Birmingham Mail saw rises of more than 40 per cent year-on-year.

Get Surrey, Trinity Mirror’s website covering the county, jumped up 58 per cent year-on-year.

The Mirror Group nationals, including the Daily Mirror, were up a quarter year-on-year but down 3 per cent month-on-month.

The Daily Star saw the biggest month-on-month decline, falling 11 per cent, but was up 27 per cent year-on-year.

The Daily Post in Wales was also up by a quarter year-on-year.

Online audience figures for February (source ABC):

Website Daily average unique visitors
(Feb 17)		 % change month on month % change year on year
MailOnline 15,564,992 -0.49 8.21
Guardian (own figures) 9,224,152 3.9 17.2
The Independent 5,472,724 13.29 87.34
Mirror Group Nationals 5,263,527 -3.49 25.47
The Sun 4,410,613 3.83 115.49
Telegraph 4,069,576 0.62 -5.99
Metro 1,710,757 7.54 43.88
express.co.uk 1,599,442 -2.33 35.95
dailystar.co.uk 882,173 -11.2 28.64
Manchester Evening News 758,367 -3.48 17.57
Evening Standard 674,830 1.5 40.78
Liverpool Echo 531,689 -4.31 6.75
Wales Online 404,572 5.91 17.81
Birmingham Mail 337,039 -5.78 47.36
Chronicle Live 254,026 -8.47 8.76
Hull Daily Mail 138,985 7.58  –
GazetteLive 126,381 -5.93 9.45
Daily Post (Wales) 121,509 21.55 25.44
Bristol Post 112,328 -0.23  –
Nottingham Post 109,769 -3.39  –
Stoke Sentinel 100,739 10.45  –
Plymouth Herald 96,390 2.37  –
Leicester Mercury 87,770 5.45  –
Coventry Telegraph 85,232 -2.01 29.94
Derby Telegraph 80,629 -10.11  –
Huddersfield Daily Examiner 79,685 -6.46 28.93
Get Surrey 72,953 24.37 58.66
South Wales Evening Post 62,839 -6.46  –
Cambridge News 51,800 -0.66  –
Get Reading 50,058 10.25 8.61
Grimsby Telegraph 43,781 -6.66  –
Visiter.co.uk 13,638 -7.42 17.14

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 'Passionate and fiercely intelligent' Guardian sports writer Dan Lucas dies suddenly aged 31 'Passionate and fiercely intelligent' Guardian sports writer Dan Lucas dies suddenly aged 31
  2. Daily Mail Brexit coverage praised as it is named Press Awards Newspaper of the Year for 2016 Daily Mail Brexit coverage praised as it is named Press Awards Newspaper of the Year for 2016
  3. Katie Hopkins set to appeal Monroe Twitter libel verdict: 'Defamation bar is as low as my labia' Katie Hopkins set to appeal Monroe Twitter libel verdict: 'Defamation bar is as low as my labia'
  4. Lessons for journalists from Jack Monroe's libel victory over Katie Hopkins 'vandalism' and 'anthrax' tweets Lessons for journalists from Jack Monroe's libel victory over Katie Hopkins 'vandalism' and 'anthrax' tweets
  5. Sir Martin Sorrell on why advertisers should put their money in newspapers Sir Martin Sorrell on why advertisers should put their money in newspapers

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE