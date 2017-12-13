Oldham Chronicle owners launch lifestyle magazine while South Wales Argus targets local businesses with new title

There have been two new magazine launches this week in the local press as the new owners of the Oldham Chronicle put out a lifestyle title while the South Wales Argus team turn their attention to business.

Daily newspaper the Argus, owned by Newsquest, has launched The Business magazine as a bi-monthly 60-page glossy with an initial print run of 5,000 copies sent out directly to local business leaders.

Argus business editor Jo Barnes, who has taken on responsibility for the new title, said: “This is a really exciting time for Newport and South-East Wales… we are a city and region which is embracing new industries in a bid to move us forward.

“By launching this magazine, we want to show the local business community we are backing them all the way.”

Over in Oldham, radio station Revolution 96.2, who bought the Chronicle and associated titles out of administration earlier this year, has launched 52-page lifestyle bi-monthly magazine Signature.

The title is designed by Oldham creative agency Cornerstone Design & Marketing, which has also redesigned the Oldham Business Edge and education title The Knowledge for Revolution.

Former Chronicle editorial staff involved in the new magazines include education and feature writer Karen Doherty, photographer Darren Robinson, and journalists Simon Smedley and Steven Berry.

The free lifestyle title can be picked up at select locations across Oldham. Revolution’s managing director, Matt Ramsbottom, said it had “far exceeded our expectations for the first edition”.

He added: “We are developing new local media products and services, and Signature is part of our exciting plans. We’re really looking forward to developing all three magazines throughout 2018.

“We have also made significant headway in recent weeks with the Oldham Chronicle newspaper. We have done a lot of preparation work and hope to announce a print date in the very near future.”