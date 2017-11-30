All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 30, 2017

Ofcom names former Channel 4 chairman Lord Burns as its next chairman

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
asd2

Former chairman of Channel 4 Lord Terry Burns has been named as the next chairman of broadcast regulator Ofcom.

The cross-bench peer will take over from Dame Patricia Hodgson from 1 January next year, pending a pre-appointment hearing with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on 13 December.

Lord Burns served for six years as Channel 4 chairman before stepping down in January last year.

He has also served as chairman of a number of private and public sector organisations, including the Freedom of Information Commission.

From 2004 to 2006 Lord Burns acted as an independent adviser to the secretary of state on the BBC Charter Review.

Dame Hodgson steps down at the end of the year. She said: “My time at Ofcom has been among the most rewarding in my career during such an important period for the UK communications sector.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online moves into profit and posts record revenue of £119m Mail Online moves into profit and posts record revenue of £119m
  2. Some 20 staff at Buzzfeed UK set to lose their jobs as global cutbacks are revealed Some 20 staff at Buzzfeed UK set to lose their jobs as global cutbacks are revealed
  3. Journalists and Grenfell Tower: 'You aren't the guys getting the call at 2.30 in the morning when a survivor wants to cut their wrists' Journalists and Grenfell Tower: 'You aren't the guys getting the call at 2.30 in the morning when a survivor wants to cut their wrists'
  4. Cutbacks at Buzzfeed are another sign that digital ecosystem dominated by Google and Facebook is broken Cutbacks at Buzzfeed are another sign that digital ecosystem dominated by Google and Facebook is broken
  5. Left-wing news site Evolve Politics joins press regulator Impress in response to 'unsubstantiated shrieks of fake news' Left-wing news site Evolve Politics joins press regulator Impress in response to 'unsubstantiated shrieks of fake news'

Latest Jobs

Mail Online moves into profit and posts record revenue of £119m
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE