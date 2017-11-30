Ofcom names former Channel 4 chairman Lord Burns as its next chairman

asd2

Former chairman of Channel 4 Lord Terry Burns has been named as the next chairman of broadcast regulator Ofcom.

The cross-bench peer will take over from Dame Patricia Hodgson from 1 January next year, pending a pre-appointment hearing with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on 13 December.

Lord Burns served for six years as Channel 4 chairman before stepping down in January last year.

He has also served as chairman of a number of private and public sector organisations, including the Freedom of Information Commission.

From 2004 to 2006 Lord Burns acted as an independent adviser to the secretary of state on the BBC Charter Review.

Dame Hodgson steps down at the end of the year. She said: “My time at Ofcom has been among the most rewarding in my career during such an important period for the UK communications sector.”