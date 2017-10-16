All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 16, 2017

NWN Media boss David Faulkner stepping down after Newsquest takeover and 40 years in local newspapers

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
asd2

The managing director of a local news publisher in North Wales is to step down a month after his company was taken over by rival Newsquest.

NWN Media’s managing director David Faulkner will leave his role later this month. Faulkner has spent 40-years in regional news publishing, including the last eight years leading NWN Media.

The group publishes a number of newspaper titles across North Wales including the daily Leader (covering Wrexham and Flintshire) and North Wales Chronicle.

Newsquest bought the family-owned group, which dates back to the 1830s, in September.

Faulkner is said to be continuing to work as a freelance for Newsquest to help further develop its contract printing business, according to a message to staff from Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker.

Nick Fellows, managing director of Newsquest North West will take over management of NWN Media from 30 October.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen + three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online accuses The Tab of 'hatchet job' as site reports high drop-out rate for graduate scheme Mail Online accuses The Tab of 'hatchet job' as site reports high drop-out rate for graduate scheme
  2. IPSO rejects complaint from sister of London Bridge attack pint runner over use of Facebook post IPSO rejects complaint from sister of London Bridge attack pint runner over use of Facebook post
  3. Agency photographer praised for role in capturing moped hammer-attackers Agency photographer praised for role in capturing moped hammer-attackers
  4. Justin Webb: Nick (Robinson) is paid £100,000 a year more than me to do the same job Justin Webb: Nick (Robinson) is paid £100,000 a year more than me to do the same job
  5. Mail Online says sorry over 'human error' which led to publication of child sex assault victim's first name Mail Online says sorry over 'human error' which led to publication of child sex assault victim's first name

Latest Jobs

Justin Webb: Nick (Robinson) is paid £100,000 a year more than me to do the same job
CLOSE

Digital Journalism Summit at News UK on October 20

CLOSE