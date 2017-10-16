NWN Media boss David Faulkner stepping down after Newsquest takeover and 40 years in local newspapers

asd2

The managing director of a local news publisher in North Wales is to step down a month after his company was taken over by rival Newsquest.

NWN Media’s managing director David Faulkner will leave his role later this month. Faulkner has spent 40-years in regional news publishing, including the last eight years leading NWN Media.

The group publishes a number of newspaper titles across North Wales including the daily Leader (covering Wrexham and Flintshire) and North Wales Chronicle.

Newsquest bought the family-owned group, which dates back to the 1830s, in September.

Faulkner is said to be continuing to work as a freelance for Newsquest to help further develop its contract printing business, according to a message to staff from Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker.

Nick Fellows, managing director of Newsquest North West will take over management of NWN Media from 30 October.