Nuneaton Observer scrapped after nine months

The Nuneaton Observer, a joint venture between Chris Bullivant’s Observer Standard Group and Iliffe’s Staffordshire Newspapers, has ceased publication after nine months.

The free weekly paper launched on 2 April last year, with a 50,000 print run.

David Fordham, chief executive of Iliffe News and Media, said then: “The opportunity of joining forces with Observer Standard Newspapers is an exciting one.”

But, following Iliffe’s decision to relaunch the Heartland Evening News as the Nuneaton News – which is now paid for on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, but given away on Wednesdays – the Nuneaton Observer has been dropped.

Iliffe said no jobs had been lost as a result.

Richard Carey, publishing director of Staffordshire Newspapers, told Press Gazette: “There’s no ill-feeling on our part.

No related posts.

“It [the Nuneaton Observer] was well received – it was another free newspaper carrying a big property supplement.

“It will no longer exist, any content will go into the Nuneaton News. We and the Observer Standard Group felt it was the way forward.”

Carey added the partnership with the Observer Standard Group “was not completely broken”, and there would still be co-operation when needed.