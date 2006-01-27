All Sections

January 27, 2006

NUJ gains recognition at Stoke radio station

By Press Gazette Twitter

The National Union of Journalists has been formally recognised at a commercial radio station for the first time in more than a decade.

The deal at Signal Radio in Stoke means that the union will have the right to negotiate terms and conditions of the four journalists based at the UTV-owned station.

“This is tremendous news. We look forward to a positive working relationship with UTV Radio. This right of recognition paves the way for similar formal arrangements with the players within the industry as we continue to address the issues faced by our members,” said Paul McLaughlin, the NUJ’s national broadcasting organiser.

