All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 30, 2016

NRS readership data suggests The Sun has gained 11m readers per month since the fall of its paywall

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Copies of The Sun newspaper. Picture: Reuters/Toby Melville

The Sun newspaper has recorded a ten-fold increase year-on year in its mobile audience and nearly doubled its overall readership in a year, new National Readership Survey figures out today show.

It comes after the paper scrapped its online paywall in November last year.

NRS figures for the year to September give the Sun a net, print, digital and mobile readership of 24m per month compared with 13m over the same period the year before, when it was still behind a paywall.

The rise is driven by a 909 per cent increase in UK mobile readership year-on-year from 1.6m to 16.5m and a 91 per cent rise in its desktop digital audience year-on-year from 1m to 2m.

The Sun’s print readership fell by 8 per cent, the data shows.

Figures are comprised from NRS data based on a reader survey over 12 months along with Comscore UK ratings for September 2016.

total-monthly-readership-uk-nrs-2016

The Times saw its digital audience more than double year-on-year to 662,000 while its mobile audience almost tripled to 1.5m. The Times and Sunday Times have relaxed their online paywalls allowing registered readers to see two articles per week for free.

The Evening Standard, Daily Star and Daily Express also recorded an increase in their digital readership year-on-year.

For more than half of the 26 brands (including 13 newsbrands and 13 consumer magazines) measured across all platforms, mobile is now the single biggest provider of audience.

Simon Redican, chief executive The Publishers Audience Measurement Company (PAMCo) which took over from the NRS in January, said: “The latest data shows that published media continues to have almost ubiquitous market saturation, with consumption of publishers’ content via mobile platforms continuing to grow again this quarter.

“In addition, what is striking is that despite popular perceptions, reach amongst young audiences is actually higher than for the population as a whole.”

National Readership Survey monthly audience data for the year to September 2016

 Title / website   Net print, digital & mobile   Total print   Total digital   Total mobile   2015 Net print, digital & mobile 

YoY 
 Daily Mail / dailymail.co.uk  29.3m  10m  7.4m  20.4m  26.8m
 The Guardian / theguardian.com  26.2m  4m  6.9m  22m  23m
 Daily Mirror / mirror.co.uk  25m  5.9m  4.3m  19.2m  22.9m
 The Sun / thesun.co.uk  24m  10.6m  2m  16.5m  13m
 The Daily Telegraph / telegraph.co.uk  22.2m  3.8m  6.7m  16.6m  22.9m
 Metro / metro.co.uk  17.6m  10.6m  1.5m  9.3m  16.8m
 Independent / independent.co.uk  16.9m                        –  4.2m  14.5m  17.2m
 Daily Express / express.co.uk  12m  2.7m  3.1m  7.6m  11.2m
 London Evening Standard / standard.co.uk  11m  5m  1.5m  7m  8.9m
 Daily Star / dailystar.co.uk  6.3m  2.5m  1m  3.4m  5.6m
 The Times / thetimes.co.uk  5.7m  4.3m  0.66m  1.5m  4.9m
 Daily Record / dailyrecord.co.uk  4.5m  1.2m  0.59m  3.6m  3.8m
 The Scotsman / scotsman.com  1.3m  0.33m  0.41m  0.72m  1.7m

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − fifteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Surveillance bill described as 'death sentence for investigative journalism' becomes UK law Surveillance bill described as 'death sentence for investigative journalism' becomes UK law
  2. Photographer warned Tory aide to put notes away before snapping details of secret Brexit strategy Photographer warned Tory aide to put notes away before snapping details of secret Brexit strategy
  3. Culture minister admits 'huge challenge' posed to newspapers by Google and Facebook and says Ofcom could investigate Culture minister admits 'huge challenge' posed to newspapers by Google and Facebook and says Ofcom could investigate
  4. Former Top Gear trio Clarkson, May and Hammond launch 'next generation media platform' Drivetribe Former Top Gear trio Clarkson, May and Hammond launch 'next generation media platform' Drivetribe
  5. Production staff at Newsquest's Newport subbing hub face fresh redundancies Production staff at Newsquest's Newport subbing hub face fresh redundancies

Latest Jobs

Former Sun news editor Alan Watkins described as 'a legend in the industry' after his death aged 74
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE