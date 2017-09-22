All Sections


September 22, 2017

NRS quarterly readership data: Daily Telegraph moves ahead of Daily Mirror to become third most read newsbrand in print and online

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Daily Telegraph has moved ahead of the Daily Mirror to become the third most read UK news brand in print and online, as measured by the National Readership Survey.

NRS data combines a survey-based estimate of print readership for the year to June 2017 with Comscore online data for the month of June.

Timeline

It is the second quarterly NRS release which has blended in data from the new AMP (Audience Measurement for Publishers) system. While the previous quarter’s data was 75 per cent NRS data and 25 per cent AMP, the latest release is 50/50.  Comparisons are not like for like.

The Daily Mail remains the most read UK newspaper in print and online according to the NRS with 31m readers a month overall: 8.4m in print, 7m on computers and 23m on mobile.

The Sun is in second place with 29.6m readers per month.

The Telegraph has moved up to 27m readers a month, compared with 24.6m in the previous quarter. It is just ahead of the the Daily Mirror which has 26.5m readers per month according to the NRS.

The figures suggest that the Telegraph’ decision to start charging for access to premium content online, in November 2016, has not harmed its overall monthly reach in the UK.

The figures show that far more readers come to newsbrands via mobile than either print or computers in the course of a month.

The data is released by the Publishers Audience Measurement Company.

PAMCO chief executive Simon Redican said: “The second of our blended NRS data sets shows the almost ubiquitous coverage of published media with 94 per cent of GB adults consuming magazine media and newsbrand content each month on print, PC and mobile and mobile almost equalling print in terms of monthly reach.

“Whilst 2017 will be a period of transition between NRS and AMP data sets, the robust data produced will enable the market to continue to plan and trade with confidence.”

NRS national newsbrand readership data for year to June 2017

Based on 50/50 blend with new AMP audience measurement system and Comscore online data for June 2017. Figures in thousands.

Title Net print, PC and mobile Total print Total PC Total Mobile
Daily Mail / dailymail.co.uk 31011 8392 6989 22881
The Sun / thesun.co.uk 29570 9107 4081 22618
The Daily Telegraph / telegraph.co.uk 26951 3443 7189 21139
Daily Mirror / mirror.co.uk 26488 4894 4413 21271
The Guardian / theguardian.com 25448 3900 7650 19804
No Print Publication / independent.co.uk 22755 0 4915 19709
Metro / metro.co.uk 22041 10499 2740 14264
Daily Express / express.co.uk 14405 2463 4015 9717
London Evening Standard / standard.co.uk 14345 5055 2288 10579
Daily Star / dailystar.co.uk 8481 2200 1440 5559
The Times / thetimes.co.uk 6375 4006 881 2377
Daily Record / dailyrecord.co.uk 5098 1041 637 4023
i / inews.co.uk 2735 1685 314 880
The Scotsman / scotsman.com 1367 274 472 772

Comments

1 thought on “NRS quarterly readership data: Daily Telegraph moves ahead of Daily Mirror to become third most read newsbrand in print and online”

