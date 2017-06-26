All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 26, 2017

NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Daily Telegraph has overtaken the The Guardian to become the most-read ‘quality’ newspaper brand in the UK, according to new data released by the Publishers Audience Management Company (Pamco).

It is the first data which partially combines the National Readership Survey (NRS) with a new Audience Measurement for Publishers (AMP) system.

Timeline

Pamco are keen to stress that because of the new methodology any comparisons with previous NRS data are not like-for-like.

The NRS uses a face-to-face survey of 35,000 people to estimate monthly print readership for the year to March 2017 which is combined with Comscore digital data for the month of March.

The latest data puts Daily Mail/Mail Online top with 31.1m UK readers per month: 9.1m print, 7.7m PC (desktop) and 22.7m via mobile.

The Sun is in second place with 28.8m readers per month in print and online followed by the Mirror on 26.1m.

The Telegraph/Telegraph.co.uk is on 24.6m readers versus The Guardian on 24.2m readers per month. This compares with 22.7m readers per month for The Guardian versus 21.4m for the Telegraph in the last set of data released by the NRS in March 2017.

The Telegraph adopted a hard paywall in November 2016, opting to charge readers for premium content but keeping some articles free.

The data suggests The Guardian’s print, PC and mobile readership is higher than the Telegraph if added together. But the net readership figure (which is lower than the total) is supposed to account for deduplication.

The data suggests that free daily Metro is the most read print newspaper in the UK with a monthly print reach of 10.6m.

Despite closing its print edition, The Independent website has a higher monthly readership than the Express, Evening Standard, Star and Times.

The new figures are based on 75 per cent NRS data and 25 per cent AMP data as part of a phased introduction of the new system.

Newsbrand print/digital readership for year to March 2017

(digital data is Comscore for March 2017 – figures in thousands)

Net print, PC and mob total Print PC Mobile
Daily Mail / dailymail.co.uk 31,354 9,140 7,684 22,677
The Sun / thesun.co.uk 28,807 9,623 3,969 21,572
Daily Mirror / mirror.co.uk 26,143 5,312 4,115 20,718
The Daily Telegraph / telegraph.co.uk 24,616 3,671 7,017 18,644
The Guardian / theguardian.com 24,177 3,953 7,781 18,238
Metro / metro.co.uk 19,684 10,576 2,509 11,282
No Print Publication / independent.co.uk 19,143 4,493 16,355
Daily Express / express.co.uk 13,453 2,578 3,427 9,107
London Evening Standard / standard.co.uk 12,912 5,160 2,039 8,837
Daily Star / dailystar.co.uk 8,122 2,274 1,623 5,027
The Times / thetimes.co.uk 6,353 4,093 868 2,253
Daily Record / dailyrecord.co.uk 4,916 1,115 716 3,836
The Scotsman / scotsman.com 1,411 318 475 781

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 + eighteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online
  2. Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview
  3. Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era
  4. 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian
  5. Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit

Latest Jobs

Silverhub buyout of Flynet 'creates one of the world's biggest entertainment agencies'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE