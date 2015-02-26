All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 26, 2015

NRS: Daily Mail most popular UK newspaper in print and online with 23m readers a month

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Daily Mail is now the most read newspaper brand in the UK, with The Sun relegated to fifth place – according to figures released by the National Readership Survey.

The NRS uses its national survey to estimate average monthly print readers for the whole of 2014 and uses data from Comscore to estimate PC and mobile readership for November 2014.

It only provides combined print, PC and mobile readership for daily national newspapers and their websites (Sunday titles are not included).

The NRS estimates that the Daily Mail and Mail Online has some 23.5m UK readers over the course of a month. It puts the Daily Mirror in second place with 17.5m readers over the course of a month and the Daily Telegraph in third with 16.4m (neck and neck with The Guardian on 16.3m).

The Sun is still the most read title in print, with readership across the month of 12.7m according to NRS.


Title Net readership Print Computer Mobile/tablet
Daily Mail 23,449,000 10,636,000 11,318,000 9,908,000
Daily Mirror 17,484,000 6,847,000 6,060,000 7,941,000
Daily Telegraph 16,357,000 3,923,000 9,358,000 7,016,000
The Guardian 16,314,000 3,653,000 10,488,000 6,824,000
Metro 14,211,000 10,281,000 3,145,000 3,364,000
The Sun 13,628,000 12,658,000 959,000 843,000
The Independent 10,442,000 2,140,000 5,640,000 4,508,000
Daily Express 6,839,000 3,019,000           2,288,000 2,200,000
London Evening Standard 6,718,000 4,924,000 1,596,000 1,159,000
The Times 4,911,000 4,358,000 469,000 348,000
Daily Record 2,978,000 1,395,000 923,000 1,181,000
The Scotsman 1,252,000 350,000 649,000 424,000

No related posts.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

3 thoughts on “NRS: Daily Mail most popular UK newspaper in print and online with 23m readers a month”

  1. Pingback: 海强说运营-海强自媒体-博来号 – 因为一位父亲的留言，乐高和《每日邮报》终止了广告合作
1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen − 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Sky's Kirsty Gallacher sues The Sun over 'embarrassing' story headlined: 'Thirsty Kirsty TV collapse' Sky's Kirsty Gallacher sues The Sun over 'embarrassing' story headlined: 'Thirsty Kirsty TV collapse'
  2. The Sun cites Comscore data to say it is now the number two UK newspaper online The Sun cites Comscore data to say it is now the number two UK newspaper online
  3. Steve Hewlett dies: 'A trusted voice that embodied everything positive in public service journalism' Steve Hewlett dies: 'A trusted voice that embodied everything positive in public service journalism'
  4. Telegraph, Guardian, Independent and Standard to provide content for Yahoo Telegraph, Guardian, Independent and Standard to provide content for Yahoo
  5. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star

Latest Jobs

Government faces backlash over refusal to accept 'prior notification' for journalists on phone records grabs
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE