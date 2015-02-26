NRS: Daily Mail most popular UK newspaper in print and online with 23m readers a month

The Daily Mail is now the most read newspaper brand in the UK, with The Sun relegated to fifth place – according to figures released by the National Readership Survey.

The NRS uses its national survey to estimate average monthly print readers for the whole of 2014 and uses data from Comscore to estimate PC and mobile readership for November 2014.

It only provides combined print, PC and mobile readership for daily national newspapers and their websites (Sunday titles are not included).

The NRS estimates that the Daily Mail and Mail Online has some 23.5m UK readers over the course of a month. It puts the Daily Mirror in second place with 17.5m readers over the course of a month and the Daily Telegraph in third with 16.4m (neck and neck with The Guardian on 16.3m).

The Sun is still the most read title in print, with readership across the month of 12.7m according to NRS.