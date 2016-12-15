November ABCs: Record month for Independent online, Observer manages to grow print sale

Month-on-month The Independent was the fastest UK newspaper website in November, up 26.8 per cent to 4.6m unique browsers per day – fuelled by US election coverage.

Independent editor Christian Broughton said: “Our passion and bold journalism shone through, particularly in the US market, with comment pieces from Independent Voices and distinctive news lines leading the way.

“At a time when there is so much concern about fake news on social media, I hope it is hugely reassuring for us all to see that real news can be such a potent force on Facebook.

“Whether our readers are subscribing to our Daily Edition app, visiting our website, or following us via social media, we see it as very good news indeed that more people than ever are coming to our journalism to find the truth, and a truly independent view of the world.”

The Sun was again the fastest growing newspaper website in year-on-year terms up 114 per cent to 3.5m unique browsers per day in November.

There are currently no online traffic figures provided for The Guardian.

Title Nov-16 MoM% YoY% MailOnline 14,801,375 3.58 1.16 Mirror Group Nationals 5,553,047 9.86 17.07 Telegraph 4,915,465 22.24 -2.12 The Independent 4,612,684 26.79 40.75 The Sun 3,464,419 10.15 114.29 express.co.uk 1,524,567 4.47 16.31 Metro 1,410,708 4.67 -2.73 Manchester Evening News 730,146 -3.77 24.79 dailystar.co.uk 706,822 -4.6 8.48 Evening Standard 694,136 18.13 33.55 Liverpool Echo 552,344 3.03 17.68 Wales Online 383,206 10.54 21.66 Birmingham Mail 280,107 -2.08 25.67 Chronicle Live 244,067 -2.57 18.61 Hull Daily Mail (Web) 111,621 -4.28 GazetteLive 107,635 -7.83 4.63

The Mirror titles had the worst performing national newspaper print figures in November (full table below) – with the Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People all suffering double digital declines.

The Times, Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph all increased circulation with the help of additional free copies (bulks).

The Observer was the only national newspaper to title to increase sales year on year without the aid of bulks or price cutting (up 0.48 per cent year on year).