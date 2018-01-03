Novara Media Ltd dissolved by Companies House after failing to file document

Novara Media Ltd has been dissolved by Companies House.

The company’s director is Aaron Bastani, editor of the left-leaning news website Novara Media. Bastani has not responded to a request for comment from Press Gazette.

According to information published on the Companies House website, the final notice of the company being struck off will be published on 9 January.

Novara Media received its first compulsory strike-off notice on 24 October which warned that, “unless cause is shown to the contrary”, the company would be struck off the register and dissolved in two months time.

The notice also said: “Upon dissolution all property and rights vested in, or held in trust for, the company are deemed to be bona vacantia, and accordingly will belong to the crown.”

Novara Media’s listing on Companies House also said the company had an overdue confirmation statement that was due on 18 August 2017. Press Gazette understands that Companies House struck off Novara Media because the statement was overdue.

The company is also a member of The Media Fund, a co-operative group set up last year to fund independent media.

Under the co-op’s rules, a company’s membership can be terminated if it is “wound up or go into liquidation”.

Novara Media is one of several left wing websites that has had a boost in popularity since Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour Party.

The Novara Media Youtube channel, which has just under 14,000 subscribers, is still up and running as is the main website and social media channels.

Some 13 editorial contributors are listed on the Novara Media website.