October 13, 2017

No 'festive cheer' at Johnston Press as union blasts offer of extra Christmas holiday for pay cut

By Abbas Panjwani Twitter

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) have criticised Johnston Press’ decision to offer staff an extra day of leave in exchange for a salary cut.

The publisher of titles including the i and the Scotsman told staff they could take an extra day of leave over Christmas. In exchange they would be asked to sacrifice a day’s pay.

In an email to staff, reported by Hold The Front Page, the publisher said: “As an additional benefit this year, we are now opening a short window during which staff can request one further days’ leave to be taken over the Christmas period.

“In exchange, you agree to reduce your November 2017 salary by the equivalent cost.”

NUJ national organiser Laura Davison said: “Journalists at Johnston Press are already struggling to take leave without leaving colleagues in the lurch to get titles out with a skeleton staff.

“This offer will do nothing to raise a festive cheer among staff.

“Indeed, it shows another failure by Johnston Press’s senior management to deal with the situation on the ground where staff find it sometimes impossible to get a day off or timed owed.”

Offering staff the opportunity to buy extra holiday is understood to be fairly commonplace in other industries.

Johnston Press declined to comment on the matter.

Comments

1 thought on “No 'festive cheer' at Johnston Press as union blasts offer of extra Christmas holiday for pay cut”

  1. You seriously wonder on what planet these people live at Johnston? Bet most of the decision makers are on holiday and far away while they expect the loyal hacks working for nothing trying to get post Xmas editions which in truth few will read.

    Reply

