All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 10, 2017

No charges against Tory MPs over election spending irregularities highlighted by C4 News and Mirror

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

No criminal charges are to be brought against Conservative MPs or officials in relation to allegations of spending irregularities in the 2015 general election campaign, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.

One file, relating to the victorious Tory candidate in Thanet South, Craig Mackinlay, remains under consideration.

But the CPS cautioned that this should not be taken as an indication of whether charges will be brought in this case, which was referred more recently than the others.

The CPS head of special crime Nick Vamos said that prosecutors considered files from 14 police forces, but determined that – while spending returns may have been inaccurate – there was insufficient evidence to prove that any candidate or agent was dishonest.

Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin said: “These were politically motivated and unfounded complaints that have wasted police time. We are glad that this matter is finally resolved.”

The Conservative candidate for Lincoln, Karl McCartney, who was interviewed as part of the investigation, said: “This whole saga amounts to no more than a politically-motivated witch-hunt.

“It is clear that those who lead the Electoral Commission who followed and allowed this action to take place are politically-motivated and biased – actions that have rendered this organisation wholly unfit-for-purpose.”

Police investigations into the 2015 Tory campaign centred on allegations highlighted by Channel 4 News and the Daily Mirror that expenses relating to busloads of Conservative activists sent to key seats were reported as part of national spending rather than falling within the lower constituency limits.

In March, the Conservative Party was fined a record £70,000 by the Electoral Commission for “numerous failures” in reporting its expenses for the 2015 General Election, and three by-elections in 2014.

Answering questions after a speech in Leeds, Mr Corbyn said he was “interested and surprised” by the CPS decision, but would have to look at the details of it.

“Quite clearly the Electoral Commission is independent, the Crown Prosecution Service is independent, the Director of Public Prosecutions is independent, they have to make a judgment on it,” said the Labour leader.

“But our election laws must be enforced and must be adhered to, there are strict spending limits for a reason, so that money can’t buy power, only votes in the ballot box should be able to get power.”

Mr Farron said: “The observation I would make of the Conservative Party is it appears to have stayed the right side of the law by the letter of it, but has driven a battle bus and horses right the way through the spirit of it. It’s a shame, in one sense, it would appear there is a cloud hanging over British politics.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eight − eight =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Political journalists complain about level of PR control at Theresa May campaign events Political journalists complain about level of PR control at Theresa May campaign events
  2. Buzzfeed publishes recording of interview with Jeremy Corbyn after Labour leader claims he was misquoted Buzzfeed publishes recording of interview with Jeremy Corbyn after Labour leader claims he was misquoted
  3. Independent editor on a year without print: 'I've seen a news brand that I love dearly find a great future' Independent editor on a year without print: 'I've seen a news brand that I love dearly find a great future'
  4. Newsquest to stop all copy editing at Weymouth hub, with 17 FTE staff at risk of redundancy Newsquest to stop all copy editing at Weymouth hub, with 17 FTE staff at risk of redundancy
  5. Reports reveal how millions were spent on 'dark' Facebook ads to influence Leave EU vote Reports reveal how millions were spent on 'dark' Facebook ads to influence Leave EU vote

Latest Jobs

Duopoly: 'We have got to find sustainable funding model to pay for high quality journalism' says Culture Minister
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE