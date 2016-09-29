All Sections

September 29, 2016

NME to give away 80,000 Google Cardboard viewers to promote Inside Abbey Road app

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
nme

Free weekly music magazine NME is to give away 80,000 Google Cardboard virtual reality viewers.

The viewers normally cost £15 and are used in conjunction with a smartphone screen to create an immersive 3D viewing experience

Timeline

Google is using the tie-up to promote its Inside Abbey Road app, which offers viewers a tour of the famous London recording studios using the Google Cardboard viewer.

Music producer Giles Martin was involved in developing the app. He said: “The decision to work with Google was all about embracing this new technology, but it was also a great opportunity to let people see what happens there.

“Abbey Road is like the Tardis, and most people have no idea what goes on behind the front door. It’s a working studio, so you can’t really show people around, but there are so many fans who make the pilgrimage there, and it’s always seemed a bit unfair that they can’t have a look inside.

“Modern technology now allows you to step through that doorway into a three-dimensional world – and in a funny way, that’s very Abbey Road.”

The NME went free in September 2015 and now has an ABC-audited distribution of just over 300,000. The Google Cardboard cover mount will be available at selected NME distribution outlets.

nme2

