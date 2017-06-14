Nick Clegg lands fortnightly column in the i newspaper after losing parliamentary seat

Former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is the i newspaper’s newest columnist after losing his parliamentary seat in last week’s general election.

The ex Sheffield Hallam MP’s first column was published on a full page in today’s edition of the Johnston Press-owned paper, headlined: “Only the c-word can save Britain.”

Announcing his new column on Twitter, Clegg said: “Delighted to start writing a fortnightly column for @theipaper. There’s plenty to write about!”

In a piece introducing Clegg to readers, the i newspaper said his column would cover topics “from Brexit to the future of liberal politics”, adding: “While he’s best known as a politician, he will be writing for us first and foremost as a journalist and commentator.”

The former leader of the Liberal Democrats follows in the footsteps of political rivals Boris Johnson and Michael Gove in writing for national newspapers. Johnson wrote a column for the Telegraph and Gove for the Times before both were given roles in the Cabinet.

Former Chancellor George Osborne left Parliament after being appointed editor of the Evening Standard newspaper in March.