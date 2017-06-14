All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 14, 2017

Nick Clegg lands fortnightly column in the i newspaper after losing parliamentary seat

By James Walker Twitter

Former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is the i newspaper’s newest columnist after losing his parliamentary seat in last week’s general election.

The ex Sheffield Hallam MP’s first column was published on a full page in today’s edition of the Johnston Press-owned paper, headlined: “Only the c-word can save Britain.”

Announcing his new column on Twitter, Clegg said: “Delighted to start writing a fortnightly column for @theipaper. There’s plenty to write about!”

In a piece introducing Clegg to readers, the i newspaper said his column would cover topics “from Brexit to the future of liberal politics”, adding: “While he’s best known as a politician, he will be writing for us first and foremost as a journalist and commentator.”

The former leader of the Liberal Democrats follows in the footsteps of political rivals Boris Johnson and Michael Gove in writing for national newspapers. Johnson wrote a column for the Telegraph and Gove for the Times before both were given roles in the Cabinet.

Former Chancellor George Osborne left Parliament after being appointed editor of the Evening Standard newspaper in March.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Political journalists reflect on failure to accurately call general election result - 'I got it badly wrong' Political journalists reflect on failure to accurately call general election result - 'I got it badly wrong'
  2. The Guardian set to go tabloid as it nears outsourced print deal with Trinity Mirror
  3. General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory
  4. The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities
  5. More than 1m copies of Evening Standard's election result editions picked up in record for daily paper More than 1m copies of Evening Standard's election result editions picked up in record for daily paper

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE