Nicholas Coleridge to step down from managing director and president roles at Condé Nast

The president of the publishing company behind brands such as Vogue, Wired and GQ magazines has announced he will be stepping down from the role this August.

Nicholas Coleridge, managing director at Condé Nast Britain and president of Condé Nast International, will go on to serve as chairman of Condé Nast Britain until at least December 2019.

Coleridge joined Conde Nast in 1989 as editorial director before taking up the role of managing director two years later. By 2019 he will have worked for the company for 30 years.

During his time as managing director, Coleridge has been responsible for the launches of numerous titles including British Vanity Fair, Condé Nast Traveller, Glamour, GQ Style, Wired and Love.

He was named president of Condé Nast International in 2011, having been vice-president since 1999.

“Slightly to my astonishment, I find that I have been managing director of Condé Nast Britain for 26 years, which is longer than many of our staff have been alive. It also makes me, I understand, the longest-serving managing director of any British media group in any sector,” said Coleridge.

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast International, said: “Nicholas has been my closest associate in business for the past 25 years, the person whom I have counted upon as a business partner and comrade-in-arms in building and directing the organisation.

“I feel very pleased that Nicholas has agreed to stay on for at least three more years as chairman of Condé Nast Britain, and he will continue to visit India to supervise our operations on the Sub-Continent.

“While he gives up his day to day involvement, he will not be absent.

“He has earned the highest level of respect and admiration from his colleagues, friends, clients, and most of all, from me. Nicholas, take a bow.”

The successors to the two positions will be announced on 16 January.