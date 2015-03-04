All Sections


March 4, 2015

Newsquest's pro-Scottish independence title The National launches website behind metered paywall

By William Turvill Twitter

Newsquest’s pro-independence daily The National has launched a new website, www.thenational.scot, behind a metered paywall.

The title, a sister to the Herald, Sunday Herald and the Evening Times in Scotland, was launched following a successful pilot week in November last year.

The National shares its editor, Richard Walker, with the Sunday Herald, which was the only national Scottish title to back the Yes vote in September’s independence referendum.

Last week, ABC circulation figures showed that the Sunday Herald bucked the trend of other UK Sunday papers and weeklies by recording a 35 per cent increase in the second half of 2014.

An editorial on the new website said: “The website WILL be behind a paywall because we don’t believe that journalism should be routinely given away free. Good journalism – and good journalists – needs financial support. But you can access five articles a month at thenational.scot completely free and another five free if you register, at no cost.

“If you already have a subscription for The National’s digital edition you can register for free access to the website. Simply email customerservices@thenational.scot and we’ll set that up for you. If not, there are a range of subscription packages available at http://bit.ly/1vPmiHT.”

  1. Pingback: Scottish daily The National launches monthly magazine in association with website Bella Caledonia – Press Gazette

