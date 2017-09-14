Newsquest to launch weekly newspaper for Oldham after Chronicle's sudden closure

Newsquest is to launch a new weekly newspaper for Oldham within a month of the sudden closure of the Oldham Chronicle after its owners went into administration.

The Oldham Times will publish its first edition on 21 September, priced at 80p, and provide news, sport and comment as well as a Weekend guide and TV listings.

The Oldham Chronicle’s closure on 31 August was said to have been a “bolt from the blue” for staff at the 163-year-old title. The majority of its 49 staff were made redundant.

Nick Fellows, Newsquest north west’s managing director said: “Oldham is a great and vibrant town which deserves to have its own dedicated newspaper.

“We believe there is a sustainable publishing future in Oldham as a weekly print brand and as a daily online news provider. A community of this size warrants a credible news title and we encourage both readers and advertisers to support this exciting new launch”.

Newsquest has recruited four Oldham-based journalists to the paper.

Oldham Times editor Ian Savage said: “We hope that the people of Oldham will be delighted that they have a new community newspaper, following the sad demise of a long and well-established daily newspaper.

“We have recruited talented local reporters, who know Oldham and have worked here for a number of years, which will ensure residents are well informed of what is going on in their area.”