All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 14, 2017

Newsquest to launch weekly newspaper for Oldham after Chronicle's sudden closure

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Newsquest is to launch a new weekly newspaper for Oldham within a month of the sudden closure of the Oldham Chronicle after its owners went into administration.

The Oldham Times will publish its first edition on 21 September, priced at 80p, and provide news, sport and comment as well as a Weekend guide and TV listings.

Timeline

The Oldham Chronicle’s closure on 31 August was said to have been a “bolt from the blue” for staff at the 163-year-old title. The majority of its 49 staff were made redundant.

Nick Fellows, Newsquest north west’s managing director said: “Oldham is a great and vibrant town which deserves to have its own dedicated newspaper.

“We believe there is a sustainable publishing future in Oldham as a weekly print brand and as a daily online news provider. A community of this size warrants a credible news title and we encourage both readers and advertisers to support this exciting new launch”.

Newsquest has recruited four Oldham-based journalists to the paper.

Oldham Times editor Ian Savage said: “We hope that the people of Oldham will be delighted that they have a new community newspaper, following the sad demise of a long and well-established daily newspaper.

“We have recruited talented local reporters, who know Oldham and have worked here for a number of years, which will ensure residents are well informed of what is going on in their area.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Newsquest to launch weekly newspaper for Oldham after Chronicle's sudden closure”

  1. Newsquest never had any interest in Oldham before? Only interest is hoping money to be made! Not local and no local interest!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 + 19 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Up to 40 editorial jobs axed as Trinity Mirror looks to shared content and wire copy to fill local news pages Up to 40 editorial jobs axed as Trinity Mirror looks to shared content and wire copy to fill local news pages
  2. New BBC One drama set to portray lives of journalists at rival newspapers New BBC One drama set to portray lives of journalists at rival newspapers
  3. Euromoney suspends Global Telecoms Business events after Press Gazette reveals manager's influence on awards judging Euromoney suspends Global Telecoms Business events after Press Gazette reveals manager's influence on awards judging
  4. Google news chief tells Press Gazette web giant 'very concerned about news industry' and plans to 'do more to help' Google news chief tells Press Gazette web giant 'very concerned about news industry' and plans to 'do more to help'
  5. The Sun overtakes the Mirror to become third most popular national newspaper website audited by ABC The Sun overtakes the Mirror to become third most popular national newspaper website audited by ABC

Latest Jobs

Rupert Murdoch's bid to takeover Sky will face full investigation from competition watchdog
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE