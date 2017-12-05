All Sections

December 5, 2017

Newsquest takeover of NWN Media sees editor Barrie Jones leave company after 32 years

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

NWN Media editorial director and editor-in-chief Barrie Jones is to step down from both roles at the end of the month after 32 years with the local news publisher.

The group, which publishes 13 titles across Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire, was bought out by Newsquest in September. Jones’s departure comes after managing editor David Faulkner left in October.

Jones started his career as a reporter on weekly The Wrexham Leader in 1983, becoming editor a few years later and going on to become editor-in-chief of the Evening Leader.

He also spent time at the North Wales Weekly news group and edited titles owned by Thomson Regional Newspapers in Chester.

Jones was appointed editor-in-chief of NWN in 2008 and joined the board of directors as editorial director in 2010. He is also a board member of The Society of Editors.

Jones said: “During my time the news industry really has changed beyond all recognition. My memories of the early 1980s are still of clanking metal typewriters, carbon paper and cigarette smoke – no newsroom computers in sight.

“There have of course been ups and downs over the years but I have always enjoyed the tempo and the unmatchable thrill of dealing with a big breaking story. I look forward now to finding a new challenge.”

Nick Fellows, managing director for Newsquest North West and North Wales, said “I would like to thank Barrie for his support and professionalism during the initial integration of NWN Media with the Newsquest Media business.

“His wealth of knowledge has been invaluable. I would like to wish Barrie every success in his future career”.

Picture: Newsquest

Comments

1 thought on “Newsquest takeover of NWN Media sees editor Barrie Jones leave company after 32 years”

  1. The start of many job cuts.
    Typical Newsquest – killing-off the British local press whilst busily exporting British made profits to the US of A !

    Reply

