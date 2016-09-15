Newsquest suspends publication of the weekly Mid Devon Star

Newsquest has suspended publication of free weekly newspaper The Mid Devon Star.

The Taunton-based Star, which had a circulation of 18,165 copies when last audited by ABC at the end of 2014, is understood to have been published for more than 30 years.

A Newsquest spokesman said: “Due to the ongoing challenges facing the industry, publication of free newspaper The Star has been suspended while we review its sustainability going forward.

“No journalist roles are affected as part of this review.”

It is the latest in a run of cuts to local titles by the regional publisher.

Last month Press Gazette revealed that free weekly title the Eastbourne Independent had ceased publication and that 19 full-time equivalent staff at its subbing hubs in Newport and Weymouth faced redundancy.

On Monday journalists at Newsquest’s south London hub voted in favour of a strike and industrial action short of a strike, the National Union of Journalists announced.

Journalists were balloted over inadequate staffing levels, excessive workloads, reduced quality of newspapers, the health and safety of employees and pay rates.

It came just days after the company announced that 27 out of 29 members of editorial staff at the Sutton office, which produces eight local titles, have been placed at risk of redundancy as 11 jobs are cut.