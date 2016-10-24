Newsquest south London strike extended as two titles left without reporters

Striking Newsquest journalists will be on the picket line until Friday in a further extension to planned industrial action over cuts affecting titles in south London and Surrey.

Journalists at the regional publisher’s Sutton hub, which produces 11 newspapers and eight associated websites, were due to return to work on Wednesday after striking all of last week.

The National Union of Journalists has said the regional publisher is looking to cut 11 editorial roles at the office, leaving 12 reporters covering news, sport and leisure under a single content editor.

It said seven reporters have resigned over the dispute, which centres on pay, workloads, understaffing and fears over the decline in the quality of newpapers.

The company has said it wants the per-page cost to drop from £109 to £53 and it axed a contract with a photographic agency, according to the NUJ.

Two titles, the Wandsworth and Croydon Guardians, have been left without a reporter or editor while five New Shopper titles covering four boroughs have two trainee reporters, the NUJ said.

The Surrey Comet, the newspaper founded 1854 which covers Kingston-upon-Thames and surrounding area, has been left with no editor and two reporters, said the union.

It added the Wimbledon Guardian has one reporter and no editor, the Sutton Guardian has two reporters and no editor and the Epsom Guardian has one reporter and no editor.

A number of politicians have backed the strike, including shadow chancellor John McDonell

A spokesperson for the NUJ’s south London chapel said: “We are still feeling upbeat and up for the fight. It was sad to see our colleagues leave last week, but we know they will continue to support us.”

“The chapel would like to thank all the politicians who have contacted Newsquest management and everyone who has contributed to the strike fund.

“Former staff member have called by, they still care about the paper and know how strongly we feel about being able to put out quality news, features and sport. That is all we are asking for.”

After it was announced lats week that strike action due to end on Friday would be extended to Wednesday, a Newsquest spokesman told Press Gazette: “It’s disappointing that the NUJ are extending their strike action – especially as they are fully aware of the trading position of the South London newspapers, and the need to reduce their cost base to ensure a sustainable future.

“During talks the NUJ and its members were invited to discuss, review and propose a workable structure within a reduced cost base which they have failed to do, sadly as a result talks broke down.

“Clearly it is regrettable that this restructuring placed a number of roles at risk of redundancy, but we have done this to ensure that the South London business- which is made up of free newspaper titles -has a credible future.

“We hope the NUJ will reconsider. We will continue to publish.”