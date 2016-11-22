Newsquest appoints Donald Martin as editor-in-chief of its Scottish titles

Newsquest Scotland has appointed Donald Martin as editor-in-chief of its Scottish titles.

The Society of Editors board member and former president has been poached back from rivals DC Thompson where he edited the Sunday Post from 2010.

He previously held the position of editor-in-chief of Newsquest’s The Herald and Sunday Herald.

Martin will lead some 200 journalists and titles comprising the Herald and Sunday Herald, Evening Times, The National and 23 other daily and weekly papers and their associated websites.

Said Martin: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a new, ambitious management team determined to build the brands and grow the business.

“I am also excited to be leading the talented and dedicated editorial teams producing such great newspapers.

“It’s a huge portfolio of titles and I am confident that by working well together we can be even more successful.”

Interim editor-in-chief Graeme Smith will take on the role of editor of The Herald and will also act as Martin’s deputy.

Newsquest Scotland managing director Graham Morrison said: “Donald Martin brings a new era of flair, innovation and drive to one of the most senior editorial roles in the Scottish media.

“His strategic focus, record of success in print and digital and huge potential hold great promise for our pan-Scottish portfolio of print titles and digital products at this time of huge change in the media industry.

“He will lead talented and committed title editors, each focused on best serving readers of their individual brands. I am delighted that Graeme Smith joins that team.”