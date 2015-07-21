Newsquest restructure sees Lancashire Telegraph editor Kevin Young leave after 15 years

asd2

The editor of the Lancashire Telegraph is understood to be leaving the newspaper after 15 years.

Kevin Young will leave the Newsquest title on 31 July and is reported to have been put on gardening leave.

According to his LinkedIn page, Young has been group editor of the Lancashire Telegraph and Westmorland Gazette since 2000.

Holdthefrontpage reports that staff were informed of the move via email on Friday last week. It said the move is part of an “organisational restructure” and that features editor John Anson is currently in charge, with the deputy editor on holiday.

No one from Newsquest North West has confirmed the departure, or responded to a request for comment.