August 31, 2017

Newsquest regional editor Gary Lawrence steps down after 28 years

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Newsquest regional editor for Oxfordshire and Wiltshire, Gary Lawrence, has left the company after 28 years.

Lawrence, also editor of the Swindon Advertiser, was promoted after the departure of Oxford Mail editor Simon O’Neill in November, taking on responsibility for the title.

Timeline

He said on Twitter today: “Twenty-eight years at Newsquest/Westminster Press comes to an end today. How lucky I’ve been to work with and meet so many brilliant and fun people.”

In announcing the news to staff, Newsquest managing editor Chris Moore said: “I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Gary for his contribution to the company and I hope you will join me in wishing Gary every success in the future.”

Mail managing editor Sara Taylor is understood to be taking over responsibility for Oxford in the interim, Hold the Front Page has reported. Advertiser deputy editor Michelle Tompkins will step up in Swindon.

Lawrence started his journalism career as a reporter on the Bucks Advertiser in 1986.

Newsquest’s Oxfordshire titles include the daily Oxford Mail and weekly titles: the Abingdon Herald, Bicester Advertiser, Wallingford Herald, Witney Gazette, Banbury Cake, Didcot Herald and Wantage Herald.

