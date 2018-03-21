Newsquest nods to the past with launch of free weekly the Burnley Star

Newsquest is to launch new free weekly title the Burnley Star tomorrow.

Named in a nod to former Newsquest title the Evening Star that closed in the 1970s, the title will cover the area alongside daily the Lancashire Telegraph and will be based out of its Blackburn offices.

It will be edited by Lancashire Telegraph editor Steve Thompson and will feature a full nostalgia page from the archives of the Evening Star.

The Star’s claret and blue masthead mirrors the colours of the town’s premier league football team.

Thompson said: “This is an exciting time for us and for Burnley and this new title is a real vote of confidence in the town.

“Burnley is a place on the up – not least because of the success of the football club – and the Star will feature a full five-pages on the Clarets every week.

“We’ll also have a regular crime and court page and a strong mix of hard news, business and ‘what’s on’ coverage.”

He said the initial reaction from advertisers had been “overwhelmingly positive”, adding: “This is a patch our reporters here in Lancashire know very well and this new title launch will give us a renewed focus on Burnley and the surrounding area.”

The launch follows a similar move by Newsquest in January when the publisher announced the launch of the Lancashire Post, covering east Lancashire.

Press Gazette understands that all jobs involved will be absorbed locally.