October 18, 2016

Newsquest launches 'one stop shop' schools information portal across 160 websites

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
newshoppper

Regional media group Newsquest has rolled out a new schools information portal across its 160 UK websites.

The Education channel aggregates Ofsted inspection reports and league table results for schools. It also provides a calendar of school events, a statement from the headteacher, school brochures and an embedded school Twitter feed.

Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker said: “This is a great new site that connects and informs local people about the school and college choices in their local area.  By providing a one stop shop for finding the right secondary school or college, it fills a neat gap in the market.”

Newsqest digital commercial manager Don Ditri said: “ We all recognise that finding the right school or college is a potentially life shaping decision.  The available information is often difficult to find and compare.  In developing the site, we undertook extensive research, listening to the needs of parents, students, teachers, government bodies.  The early feedback we have had from both schools and parents has been amazing.”

Here is a how the new site looks on the News Shopper in Kent.

