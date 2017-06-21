Newsquest launches free weekly newspaper for Warrington as 'complement' to paid-for title

Newsquest has launched a new free weekly newspaper in Warrington as a “complement” to its paid-for Guardian title covering the Cheshire town.

The Warrington Post is the latest in a line of freesheet launches across the North West in the past year from the regional publisher, following new titles in Bolton and Blackburn.

The 48-page Post will cover community news and features from the team behind the weekly Warrington Guardian with business, health, education, fashion, entertainment and the best of the Guardian’s online content.

The first edition was published yesterday and delivered through “selected” homes across the town.

Editor Hayley Smith said: “The edition has a strong community feel, with the best coverage from the borough’s towns and villages.

“The Post also complements the Warrington Guardian, which continues to provide readers with the latest breaking news, crime, court cases, council decisions and the latest sport news and analysis, in particular Warrington Wolves.”

Newsquest North West Managing Director Nick Fellows added: “This new title launch reflects a change in strategic direction for free newspaper publishing.

“Combining targeted free distribution media alongside established paid for brands has provided local businesses with the best opportunity for reaching a more diverse audience potential.”

The Warrington Guardian has a cover price of £1.