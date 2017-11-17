Newsquest hopes to stand out with digital business magazine that has animated pages

The Northern Echo has launched a free digital business magazine with “animated” pages that is delivered straight to subscribers’ inboxes

Business Echo is a 68-page interactive magazine that will publish on a quarterly basis, covering “industry, commerce and innovation” across the North East and North Yorkshire, said a spokesperson.

It is produced by the team behind the daily Echo, based in Darlington, County Durham, owned by Newsquest.

Content in the Business Echo will include video clips and infographics. Readers can also download the magazine onto their mobile device.

Steven Hugill, Business Echo editor, said: “I was really keen to create something that would showcase the innovative people and brilliant businesses we have in the area.

“There are lots of business magazines in the market, so we decided to produce something that stands out.

“Business Echo, with its interactive content, videos and animation, brings business stories to life.

Andy Richardson, editor at The Northern Echo, said digital products offered “new opportunities to connect” with the paper’s audience”.

Last month, Newsquest relaunched the Darlington Despatch as a weekly newspaper, more than 30 years after it stopped publishing.