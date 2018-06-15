Newsquest daily Bolton News announces new editor

Newsquest daily Bolton News has appointed a new editor, who described the appointment as a “huge honour”.

Karl Holbrook will join the newspaper from rival publisher Johnston Press where he is currently head of news at the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette.

Holbrook, who will take up his new role on 30 July, said: “The Bolton News is a fantastic paper with a long, proud history.

“It is a huge honour to become only the 13th editor in more than 150 years, and not one I take lightly.

“No doubt there will be challenges ahead but I can’t wait to tackle them head on and with great respect for what has come before.

“The future is bright for the Bolton News and I can’t wait to get cracking.”

Newsquest editorial director Toby Granville said: “Karl is clearly a rising star in the industry whose talent and drive will be a great fit with Newsquest’s strategy and vision.

“I’m delighted he’s joining us and I look forward to seeing Karl lead The Bolton News to even greater success.”

Holbrook is replacing editor Ian Savage who left the Bolton News in April after ten years.

Savage will continue to have “some future involvement” with Newsquest, providing experience and editorial support in the north west, and said of his departure: “It has been a privilege to edit my home town newspaper, the title I grew up reading.

“To be at the helm in 2017, which was the 150th anniversary of the Bolton News, was a very proud time.

“I have been honoured to work with many talented and dedicated staff over the years in what has been a challenging and rewarding career.”