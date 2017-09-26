All Sections


September 26, 2017

Newsquest continues expansion with buyout of Mold-based NWN Media and its 13 newspaper titles

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Regional press giant Newsquest has bought Mold-based NWN Media along with a portfolio of 13 newspaper titles.

The move follows Newsquest buying another independently owned newspaper, The Isle of Wight County Press, in July.

Timeline

The titles involved in the deal include the daily Leader (covering Wrexham and Flintshire), the Chester Standard, Powys County Times, Denbighshire Free Press, Whitchurch Herald and North Wales Chronicle.

NWN Media is a family-owned group with a history going back to the 1830s. The company includes design, printing and distribution arms.

In a statement Newsquest said: “The NWN board unanimously accepted the Newsquest offer which will now allow the company to move forward with confidence in a fast-changing media landscape.”

Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker said: “NWN Media comprises a stable of really strong local media brands that command great trust and unrivalled audiences in their communities.

“We’re looking forward to working with the NWN staff as they continue to transition their business to a successful and more sustainable future.

“We aim to facilitate a structure whereby they can benefit from the resources that Newsquest can provide whilst enabling them to carry on doing what they do best – namely providing first class local content, and advertising solutions for the readers and businesses in their region.”

NWN media managing director David Faulkner said: “This is good news indeed and I strongly believe it is the best way forward for our group of titles.

“Our brands continue to command significant loyalty in our market places and the added resource scale and investment potential that Newsquest will bring will be invaluable to our continuing profitability.

“Our company has always been proud to be locally owned but I believe that this is an important step into the future at a time when the media landscape demands creativity and innovation more than ever to ensure success.”

NWN executive editorial director Barrie Jones said: “I think this is excellent news for the company and I look forward to working with Newsquest in continuing to publish some great papers in our regions while at the same time grasping new opportunities of moving our business forward.”

Comments

2 thoughts on “Newsquest continues expansion with buyout of Mold-based NWN Media and its 13 newspaper titles”

  1. “…transition their business to a successful and more sustainable future”

    So not successful or sustainable currently = Job losses then

Most Popular

  Police won't tell journalist why he has been banned from attending Labour conference
  Series of promotions announced on Osborne's Evening Standard editorial team
  Archant plans move out of Norwich headquarters after 50 years
  Mail on Sunday censured by press regulator IPSO for second time in a week over accuracy
  BBC's Laura Kuenssberg 'assigned bodyguards' for Labour Party conference

