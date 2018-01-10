All Sections

January 10, 2018

Newsquest ask staff to take voluntary redundancy at newly purchased Welsh local titles

By James Walker Twitter

Regional publisher Newsquest has asked staff at former NWN Media publications to apply for voluntary redundancy.

Newsquest bought NWN Media in September last year, acquiring 13 local papers covering Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire.

The group has said a voluntary redundancy programme will be open until the close of business on 19 January but could move to a compulsory selection process if there aren’t enough volunteers.

Newsquest has declined to comment on the number of planned job cuts, but in a memo to staff, reported by Hold The Front Page, it said it was considering a “reduction in editorial staffing numbers”.

This, it said, was “in line with the recent changes to the print portfolio and pending rollout of new editorial systems, which will significantly improve workflow” and that all areas of the editorial department

Newsquest said all areas of the editorial department are being considered for redundancy.

The news of job cuts at NWN Media titles follows reports of Newsquest-owned Swindon Advertiser journalists striking over “poverty pay”.

A Newsquest spokesperson said: “As a result of introducing more efficient systems into NWN Media, we are considering voluntary redundancy applications from editorial employees who may be interested in this. 

“This forms part of our plan to ensure NWN Media has a sustainable future.”

Former NWN media titles include The Leader Wrexham and Flintshire daily and weekend titles, North Wales Pioneer and the North Wales Chronicle among other titles.

