Newsquest appoints two new editors for south Midlands newspapers

Newsquest has appointed two new editors for its portfolio of titles in the south Midlands.

Michael Purton has been made editor of the Worcester Division of the regional publisher while Stephanie Preece, has been appointed editor of the Stourbridge Division.

Purton will be responsible for Worcester News, the Lamvern Gazette & Ledbury Reporter, Evesham & Cotswold Journal and Berrow’s Worcester Journal.

Preece, currently head of content for Worcester, will be responsible for the Stourbridge, Halesowen & Dudley News, Bromsgrove & Droitwich Advertiser, The Shuttle and the Redditch Advertiser.

Toby Granville, editorial development director at Newsquest, said: “Michael and Stephanie are two extremely talented individuals who have already demonstrated their ability to be among the top performers for audience growth in 2017.

“I am delighted that they are now going to play an even bigger part in our future as the leaders in our Midlands South newsrooms.”

Julia Lancett, managing director at Newsquest Midlands South, said: “It is an exciting time for Michael and Stephanie to be leading the teams at our Midlands South titles.

“These are well-deserved promotions and I am looking forward to working with them.”